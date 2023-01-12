11th Circ. Limits Atty Fee Award In Fla. Mobile Home Suit

By David Minsky (January 12, 2023, 9:46 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday upheld a lower court decision limiting attorney fees to the owners of a Florida mobile home park in an amended proposed class action alleging they violated the Florida Mobile Home Act because the case was dismissed voluntarily and didn't include specific claims under that law....

