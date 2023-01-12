Southwest Investors Say Airline Is Liable For System Outage

By Hailey Konnath (January 12, 2023, 10:57 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines shareholders on Thursday accused the airline of downplaying and failing to deal with the "serious risks" that came with its outdated technology and unique flight route structure, hitting the airline with another proposed class action over its catastrophic systems collapse during the holiday travel season....

