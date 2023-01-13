Vets Tell 11th Circ. To Approve 3M Earplug MDL Sanctions

By Mike Curley (January 13, 2023, 5:36 PM EST) -- A group of veterans who allege they were injured by 3M Co.'s Combat Arms Earplugs is urging the Eleventh Circuit to grant a quick review of the company's appeal of sanctions in a sprawling multidistrict litigation, saying it's clear that 3M's "brazen abuse" of the legal process by attempting to shift blame to a bankrupt subsidiary has left an "odor of … mendacity" on the proceedings that must be punished....

