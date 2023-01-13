Meta Suit Says AI Co. Is Selling Users' Data To LAPD, Others

By Dave Simpson (January 13, 2023, 8:36 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence company Voyager Labs Ltd. is scraping Facebook users' data and selling it to its clients, including the Los Angeles Police Department, in violation of the social network's terms, Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc. said in a California federal court complaint Thursday....

