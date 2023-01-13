Hot Rod Group Not At Fault For Racer's Injuries, Judge Says

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 13, 2023, 5:21 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Friday sided with the National Hot Rod Association in a case in which an amateur drag racer accused the organization of being at fault for serious injuries he sustained during a 2017 race, saying the racer did not have enough evidence to prove his allegations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS