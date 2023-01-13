BMW Drivers Urge 9th Circ. To Recharge Electric Battery Suit

By Craig Clough (January 13, 2023, 10:14 PM EST) -- An attorney for a group of BMW drivers urged a Ninth Circuit panel Friday to revive a consolidated class action alleging the automaker overstated the battery life of its compact electric sedans, saying the drivers' own testimony and internal BWM documents should be enough to argue the cars were defective....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS