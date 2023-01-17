Workers Must Take Twitter Layoff Claims To Arbitration

By Beverly Banks (January 17, 2023, 2:45 PM EST) -- Claims from current and former Twitter workers related to their recent layoffs must go before an arbitrator, a California federal judge ruled, saying some of the plaintiffs signed arbitration agreements requiring their disputes with the company to be arbitrated individually....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS