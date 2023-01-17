Southwest Can't Avoid Court In Wage Row, Ramp Agent Says

By Lauraann Wood (January 17, 2023, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Southwest Airlines ramp supervisor urged an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday to disregard her employer's bid to individually arbitrate their wage dispute, saying the airline waived its arguments by waiting until after it lost at the U.S. Supreme Court to raise them....

