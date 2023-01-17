Air Parts Kickback Suspect Gets 2 Yrs. For COVID Loan Scam

By Pete Brush (January 17, 2023, 6:06 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge sentenced a New York City restaurateur to two years in prison Tuesday for a $1.5 million COVID-19 loan scam, imposing punishment a month before he is due back in court over an alleged $10 million aircraft parts kickback scheme....

