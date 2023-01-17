Ill. Atty Turned Stock Tip Into 'Cold Hard Cash,' Jury Hears

By Celeste Bott (January 17, 2023, 6:36 PM EST) -- Prosecutors urged a Chicago federal jury Tuesday to convict an Illinois attorney of insider trading, saying he was a trained lawyer who willfully used inside information to make more than $110,000 investing in Chegg Inc., conspiring with a college friend who worked there....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS