Lil Wayne Can't Revive $20M Suit Against His Former Atty

By Hailey Konnath (January 17, 2023, 7:40 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court has refused to resurrect Lil Wayne's $20 million suit against his longtime lawyer and representative, finding that the rapper hasn't adequately alleged his attorney tricked him into retaining him or caused the rapper any harm during the 14 years they worked together....

