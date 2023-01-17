After Winning $6.5M Verdict, Tech Supplier Wants New Trial

By Andrew Karpan (January 17, 2023, 10:16 PM EST) -- Despite winning a $6.5 million verdict from a rival in a patent suit, a Massachusetts power supply converter manufacturer wants both another trial and more than $12 million in legal fees, blaming "highly inflammatory" testimony regarding the "particular animosity" between the companies for not winning more from a Texas federal jury....

