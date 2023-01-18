MGA Stole IP From Rapper T.I.'s OMG Girlz For Dolls, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (January 18, 2023, 10:34 PM EST) -- A lawyer for rapper T.I. and singer-songwriter Tiny Harris on Wednesday told a California federal jury during opening statements in their intellectual property suit against MGA Entertainment Inc. that the toymaker illegally stole style ideas for a doll line from the OMG Girlz, a pop group the married musician couple helped create....

