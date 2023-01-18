Real Estate Rumors: Sortis, BanReservas, Related

By Andrew McIntyre (January 18, 2023, 4:23 PM EST) -- Sortis Holdings Inc. has reached a deal to buy Ace Group International for $85 million, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Sortis is buying the Ace brand as well as its hotel management company in an all-cash deal, according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS