Triad Workers Seek Class Status For ESOP Lawsuit

By Grace Elletson (January 18, 2023, 6:08 PM EST) -- Two Triad Manufacturing workers asked an Illinois federal judge to approve a class action claiming their employee stock ownership plan was overcharged in a $106 million deal, a development that comes a little over a year after the Seventh Circuit said their case could stay in court....

