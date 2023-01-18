FTC Won't Stay In-House Trial Over Meta-Within Deal

By Kelly Lienhard (January 18, 2023, 6:18 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday formally rejected tech giant Meta's request to pause a trial challenging its proposed merger with virtual reality company Within after attorneys from both parties agreed to push the trial back two weeks to allow more time for the judge to consider the agency's preliminary injunction bid....

