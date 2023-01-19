Autoliv Asks 11th Circ. To Nix $100M Award For Fatal Crash

By Peter McGuire (January 19, 2023, 4:36 PM EST) -- A seat belt manufacturer hit with $100 million in punitive damages for its role in a fatal Georgia car crash told an Eleventh Circuit panel there is no evidence to show it should have to pay such a huge award, and even if it was culpable, the amount demanded is grossly excessive....

