Grant & Eisenhofer To Rep Argo Investors In Underwriting Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 18, 2023, 8:34 PM EST) -- Grant & Eisenhofer PA will represent a proposed class of investors in a suit alleging specialty insurance underwriter Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. and its executives failed to provide its shareholders with adequate information about its reserves, hurting investors as trading prices for its shares fell as it was forced to provide adverse details about its finances....

