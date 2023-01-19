Jury Convicts lll. Atty Of Insider Trading For Chegg Buy

By Celeste Bott and Lauraann Wood (January 19, 2023, 4:15 PM EST) -- A Chicago federal jury Thursday found an Illinois lawyer guilty of insider trading when he invested in online education company Chegg Inc. within an hour of speaking with a college friend who worked for the company and had just gotten a preview of earnings information. ...

