World Series Poker Pro Cops To Mailing White Powder Letters

By Gina Kim (January 18, 2023, 9:07 PM EST) -- A onetime World Series of Poker star from Las Vegas has admitted to leaving threatening voicemails and mailing letters containing white powdery substances to the New York State Gaming Commission in Schenectady over an old horse-racing grudge, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York announced Wednesday....

