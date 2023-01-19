Navy Federal Wins Exit Bid In Zelle Fraud Suit

By Katryna Perera (January 19, 2023, 3:27 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge tossed a proposed class action against Navy Federal Credit Union that accused it of failing to reimburse fraud losses on the Zelle digital payments network, finding that the suit failed to show that the credit union had an "obligation" to investigate the reported fraudulent transactions or reimburse account holders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS