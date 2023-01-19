Chipotle Says Atty Used Daughter For Change-Shorting Suit

By Joyce Hanson (January 19, 2023, 4:21 PM EST) -- Chipotle has accused an attorney of unethically using his daughter to solicit her friends to attempt to entrap the burrito chain into failing to return exact change during a nationwide coin shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying his firm shouldn't serve as class counsel in the suit....

