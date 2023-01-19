Endo Gets Approval For Fee Deal With State Governments

By Rick Archer (January 19, 2023, 3:10 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Thursday gave Endo International permission to pick up the professional fees for a group of states with claims against the pharmaceutical maker for its opioid sales, saying it's in the company's interest to make the payments....

