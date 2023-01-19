Chancery Rejects Cognizant Demand For Ex-CLO Accounting

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 19, 2023, 9:23 PM EST) -- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.'s former chief legal officer does not have to produce a certified accounting of legal fees and expenses incurred in his Chancery Court lawsuit against the company until the lawsuit has finished, a Delaware vice chancellor said Thursday, calling the request "procedurally peculiar."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS