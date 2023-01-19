Crypto Lender Nexo Inks $45M Settlement With SEC, States

By Aislinn Keely (January 19, 2023, 9:27 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency lender Nexo agreed to a $45 million settlement Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a coalition of state securities regulators over its alleged failure to register as a broker despite offering a product that regulators said qualifies as a security....

