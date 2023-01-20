Feds Say Elizabeth Holmes' Flight Risk 'Never Been Higher'

By Dorothy Atkins (January 20, 2023, 4:12 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors urged a California federal judge to deny convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' request to stay out of prison while she's appealing her 11-year investor fraud prison sentence, arguing that her incentive to flee the country has "never been higher" and she likely won't win her appeal....

