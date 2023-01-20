Tiny Harris On Stand Walks Back Claim MGA Sought Doll Deal

By Craig Clough (January 20, 2023, 11:00 PM EST) -- During her second day on the witness stand in California federal court over her intellectual property dispute with MGA Entertainment Inc., singer-songwriter Tameka "Tiny" Harris walked back a key allegation in her counterclaim that MGA made a line of dolls based on her pop group OMG Girlz even after seeking — and failing — to secure a licensing deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS