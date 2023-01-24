Pratt & Whitney, 5 Contractors Lose Bid To Toss Antitrust Suit

By Brian Steele (January 23, 2023, 4:57 PM EST) -- A proposed antitrust class action against Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s Pratt & Whitney division and several of its aerospace subcontractors can continue, a Connecticut federal court ruled, rejecting the companies' bid to toss out allegations that they worked together to restrict hiring and suppress salaries....

