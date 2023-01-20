Samsung Can't Stay Caltech Patent Suit Amid PTAB Challenge

By Dave Simpson (January 20, 2023, 10:02 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has declined Samsung's bid to stay a lawsuit alleging its Galaxy smartphones infringe California Institute of Technology patents, rejecting its argument Friday that the court should wait while it petitions for inter partes review with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board....

