Amazon Hit With BIPA Suit Over COVID Kiosk Data Storage

By Celeste Bott (January 23, 2023, 4:46 PM EST) -- An Amazon unit has been sued in Illinois state court by a proposed class of workers claiming it violated the state's biometric privacy law when it stored and profited from their data, collected in screening kiosks used by their employers to comply with COVID-19 restrictions....

