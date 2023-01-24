Google Gets PTAB To Cut Bulk Of Ex-Apple Engineer's Claims

By Andrew Karpan (January 23, 2023, 7:47 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has wiped out most of the claims in a patent issued to a former Apple research engineer who later claimed to have invented a novel kind of media player that his company accused LG and Samsung of ripping off through the use of Google-powered apps....

