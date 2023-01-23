Bard Vascular Filter Case In Georgia Settles On Eve Of Trial

By Kelcey Caulder (January 23, 2023, 6:31 PM EST) -- One day before trial was set to start over injuries a woman said were caused by an allegedly defective vascular filter, Jennifer Coker, C.R. Bard Inc. and Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc. told a Georgia federal judge they had reached a settlement in the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS