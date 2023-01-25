Juul MDL Paused As 9th Circ. Reviews Class Certifications

By Jonathan Capriel (January 25, 2023, 4:19 PM EST) -- The California federal judge presiding over multidistrict litigation regarding Juul vaping products has agreed to postpone a trial that would have parent company Altria Group Inc. facing RICO claims, allowing the Ninth Circuit to first review the trial court's certification of four classes of plaintiffs who brought the suit....

