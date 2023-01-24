Holmes Says Feds' Claims Of Mexico Escape Plans Are False

By Stewart Bishop (January 23, 2023, 9:23 PM EST) -- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Monday accused California federal prosecutors of falsely claiming that she tried to flee to Mexico after she was convicted of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup, despite knowing since last year that Holmes had no plans to cross the border....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS