Sony Fights Microsoft's Info Demands In FTC Activision Case

By Bryan Koenig (January 23, 2023, 7:53 PM EST) -- A fight could be brewing between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission's single most important witness in the agency's challenge to the company's planned $68.7 billion purchase of Activision, according to a filing Friday in which Sony's digital entertainment arm sought more time to potentially fight a subpoena from the rival gaming and computing giant....

