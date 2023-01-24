Real Estate Rumors: UBS, Bridge Industrial, Amzak

By Andrew McIntyre (January 24, 2023, 5:59 PM EST) -- Stonehenge NYC has purchased a New York apartment tower for roughly $115 million, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 408 E. 92nd St., which has 196 units, and the seller is UBS, according to the report....

