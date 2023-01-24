Insurer Says Ga. Club Shooting Payout Capped At $100K

By Hope Patti (January 24, 2023, 2:35 PM EST) -- A Georgia nightclub is not entitled to coverage for any pending or future claims stemming from a shooting near the establishment, an insurer told a Georgia federal court, saying the company exhausted its $100,000 assault and battery coverage limit when settling a victim's claim....

