MGA Seeks OMG Dolls Mistrial Over Cultural Theft Testimony

By Gina Kim (January 24, 2023, 10:30 PM EST) -- MGA Entertainment moved for a mistrial Tuesday in its intellectual property fight with T.I. and Tameka Harris over its O.M.G. Dolls collection after the musicians' lawyer played California jurors video testimony of a witness who complained that people often "steal" from Black communities — a subject the judge had ruled inadmissible....

