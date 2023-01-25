NY Man Sentenced To 18 Months For $500,000 Bribery Scheme

By Faith Williams (January 25, 2023, 6:12 PM EST) -- A New York man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for bribery and tax evasion he committed while working as a manager for a company that sells warranties to homeowners for repairs to sewer and water pipes....

