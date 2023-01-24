AMC, Sony Rip Tax Biz's 'Better Call Saul' Defamation Suit

By Lauren Berg (January 24, 2023, 10:54 PM EST) -- Liberty Tax Service's lawsuit accusing AMC Networks and Sony of disparaging the company by depicting a similar business that stole customers' cash in "Better Call Saul" stretches trademark and defamation laws "beyond their breaking point" and should be thrown out, the show's creators told a New York federal judge Tuesday....

