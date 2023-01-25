USC, Workers Reach Tentative Settlement In ERISA Row

By Patrick Hoff (January 25, 2023, 1:46 PM EST) -- The University of Southern California tentatively agreed to end a suit from a massive class of workers claiming the school allowed their retirement accounts to be saddled with high-cost and poorly performing investments, according to a California federal court filing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS