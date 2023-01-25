Sapphire Sport Scores $181M For 2nd Investment Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 25, 2023, 12:37 PM EST) -- Technology-focused venture capital firm Sapphire Ventures, advised by Cooley LLP, announced on Wednesday that it closed its second Sapphire Sport fund at an oversubscribed $181 million, which will be used to continue focus on companies "powering the next generation" of consumer behavior across technology, sport, media, and entertainment....

