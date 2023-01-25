Ex-Fox News Staffer Sues Under Sex Assault Lookback Law

By Amanda Ottaway (January 25, 2023, 10:31 PM EST) -- Fox News was hit in New York state court Wednesday with another sexual harassment lawsuit from an ex-employee, this time from a onetime booking director who accused the company of inaction when the late executive Roger Ailes repeatedly sexually assaulted and filmed her so he could threaten blackmail....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS