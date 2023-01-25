Chancery Says Officers, Directors Both Have Oversight Duties

By Jeff Montgomery (January 25, 2023, 6:18 PM EST) -- In a decision clarifying who owes fundamental duties of care and oversight under Delaware's corporation laws, a Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday found that Caremark-type obligations extended to a former top McDonald's Corp. officer accused of ignoring and committing sexual harassment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS