Shareholders Sue Sotera After $363M Emissions Verdict

By Celeste Bott (January 25, 2023, 7:07 PM EST) -- Sotera Health Co. was hit with a securities class action Tuesday accusing it of making false and misleading statements about its environmental controls and liability exposure from numerous lawsuits against subsidiary Sterigenics, ultimately causing shareholders to lose millions when stocks tanked following a $363 million jury verdict....

