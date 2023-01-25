Texas Appeals Court Dismisses DHL Express' Airport Dispute

By Quinn Wilson (January 25, 2023, 7:13 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals panel has rejected DHL Express' attempt for a ruling in its favor against the San Antonio International Airport on Wednesday, agreeing that San Antonio was immune from litigation and that the courier's initial suit should be dismissed....

