Judge Declares Mistrial In MGA Fight Over OMG Dolls

By Gina Kim (January 25, 2023, 1:34 PM EST) -- An intellectual property battle between hip-hop moguls T.I. and Tameka Harris and toymaker MGA Entertainment over its O.M.G. Dolls collection ended in mistrial Wednesday after a California federal judge found that "shortcomings" on everyone's part, "including the court," led to jurors hearing inadmissible statements from a witness who said people steal from Black communities....

