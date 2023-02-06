Microsoft Threading Needle In Activision Merger Challenges

By Bryan Koenig (February 6, 2023, 10:40 AM EST) -- Microsoft has an 83-day window to carry out its planned $68.7 billion purchase of video game developer Activision Blizzard, a tight timetable dependent on winning over European antitrust enforcers and forcing the Federal Trade Commission to launch a merger challenge in federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS