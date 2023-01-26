2nd Circ. Sides With Tribe In NY Thruway Ruling

By Ali Sullivan (January 26, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- A split Second Circuit on Thursday sided with a Native American tribe in its challenge to part of the New York State Thruway that runs through its reservation, ruling the tribe can pursue its claims against New York state officials because the suit falls under an exception to the U.S. Constitution's Eleventh Amendment....

