3M Earplug Unit's Bankruptcy Contrived, 7th Circ. Told

By Daniel Wilson (January 26, 2023, 7:06 PM EST) -- A group of multidistrict litigation plaintiffs has urged the Seventh Circuit not to pause the sprawling litigation over injuries allegedly caused by faulty 3M Co. earplugs while a subsidiary's bankruptcy case proceeds, saying the companies tried to misuse bankruptcy law....

